WATCH: Thrill-seekers are in for a treat at Ireland's scariest new tourist attraction

If you're looking to embrace the spooky season you'll be happy to know that The Vaults promises chills and thrills.

Located at the newly-revamped old Augistinian St John's National School in Dublin 8, The Vaults is an interactive theatre experience that provides a mix of Irish history, culture and humour.

Among the characters you'll meet are a sadistic torturer, Dracula author Bram Stoker, Molly Malone and a settled viking.

Producer Gerald Heffernan told Independent.ie that he feels the production has something for everyone.

"It's a walk through experience where in the company of your friends and up to 30 other people you go through six scenes - in each scene there's an actor and a fully developed set.

"We have romance, humour and we have a little bit of horror," he said.

For more information and booking please visit www.vaults.live

