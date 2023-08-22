Home > Videos > Irish News Video 'Stand back!' – Dangerous rock falls captured at Binn Bán beach in Dingle'Stand back!' – Dangerous rock falls captured at Binn Bán beach in Dingle Today at 10:42Video shared on social media shows rock falls at Binn Bán beach in Dingle, Kerry. Popular VideosMoreSpain's Jenni Hermoso reacts to kiss from Spanish FA presidentShocking footage of Storm Betty causing fallen trees and destruction on the M50Who will replace Ryan Tubridy as the RTÉ Radio 1 9am presenter? Latest Irish News Video'Stand back!' – Dangerous rock falls captured at Binn Bán beach in DingleRose of Tralee participants enjoy day out at Emerald Park as part of the festivalMolly Malone statue in Dublin vandalised with black paintGardaí investigating fire in Ballybrack, Co Dublin as ‘suspected criminal damage’Queues at Bank of Ireland ATMs as customers with no money withdraw up to €1,000 in cashMoment of silence held to mark 25th anniversary of Omagh bombingRose of Tralee Day 3Rose of Tralee: Meet the 2023 RosesDissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wall‘I've been dreaming her up since I was a child’ says Dublin Drag queen Avril NitrateShow more Top StoriesRugby World CupLatest | Ireland cautiously optimistic on ‘world class’ Dan Sheehan as he sees specialist ahead of Samoa clashAnalysisFionnán Sheahan: Oliver Callan did convincing impression of being desperate for Ryan Tubridy’s jobIrish NewsRTÉ star condemns Kevin Bakhurst for ‘public execution’ of Ryan TubridyHealthAnother Covid variant, branded the ‘real deal’, is being tracked as infections rise again Latest NewsMoreGolfProof is in the pudding – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confident deal will be reached with Saudi PIF17:16Celebrity NewsDrew Barrymore escorted backstage at New York event after fan moves towards her17:15CourtsCourt lifts order preventing man with severe head injuries from leaving hospital17:08International SoccerThe Spanish ‘ego’: Unwanted kisses, crotch-grabbing and allegations of using federation money to pay for orgies17:02Irish NewsLATEST | ‘Damaging decision’ – NCT urged to reverse decision to end cash payments as operator blames no-shows17:00PoliticsBREAKING | Catherine Martin to face Oireachtas committee over handling of RTÉ pay scandal as TD claims minister ‘hasn’t been seen since July’16:58BritainI was just praying that someone would see what was going on’ – Victim speaks out as ex-police officer jailed for series of rapes16:55Celebrity NewsRachel Riley: Man Utd chief should consider position after Mason Greenwood case16:35International SoccerWe've seen his apology and that's not enough – Spanish PM on Luis Rubiales’ statement over unsolicited kiss16:33Irish News‘How are we ever gonna get along without you?’ – heartbreak as road victim Savannah Calvert (14) is laid to rest in pink coffin16:22