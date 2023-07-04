RTÉ's biggest stars and some of the well-known brands they advertised on social media. Some of RTÉ’s biggest stars have made thousands of euro creating social media adverts for up to 70 brands in the past two years. Champagne, days at the races, cars, televisions and jewellery are among the Instagram posts by RTÉ presenters who strike the lucrative brand deals. Kathryn Thomas, Doireann Garrihy and Carl Mullan are among the national broadcaster’s well-known stars who have generated sponsored content for car companies, supermarkets, food products and more. Read More at RTÉ stars cash in online with lucrative social media ad deals on Independent.ie