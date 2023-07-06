‘Painful to watch’ – Incoming RTÉ DG Kevin Bakhurst describes mission to rebuild trust

The scandal at RTÉ has been “painful to watch” incoming boss Kevin Bakhurst has said, insisting he will restore trust in the public service broadcaster.

Speaking after a meeting this afternoon with Media Minister Catherine Martin, Mr Bakhurst said he will make a further statement on Monday on his plans to reconstitute the RTÉ Executive Board.

“It’s been severely diminished, it’s been a highly damaging few weeks for RTÉ and you know, it’s been painful to watch,” he said.

He was unable to say if he had confidence in the executive board, but said restoring trust of the audience, of staff and of politicians is “absolutely key”.

He said “of course” finances at the broadcaster are a concern.

“It wasn’t quite the challenge that I thought I was taking on when I took this job but it’s a challenge that I will do my absolute best to deliver it with the right team around me.”