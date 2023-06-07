Micheal Martin says Sinn Fein 'cannot ride two horses' in terms of legacy of Northern Ireland's troubled past
Darren Halley
Sinn Fein “cannot ride two horses” in terms of the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin has said. The Tanaiste said he doesn’t believe the party’s North Belfast MP John Finucane should attend an event billed as the South Armagh Volunteers Commemoration this weekend, which victims’ representatives have said will commemorate the actions of the IRA during the Troubles.