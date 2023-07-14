Man arrested following shocking incident of dangerous driving in Limerick city

Sathishaa Mohan

Gardaí in Limerick arrested a man following a frightening incident of dangerous driving that caused significant damage to public property. The incident occurred just after 12.30am on Wednesday at the cross section of Upper William Street and Lower Gerald Griffin Street, in the city. No injuries were reported. Gardaí said the man responsible for the destruction was arrested and will appear before the district court on Monday.

