Linda Mulhall’s startling confession to retired detective Christy Mangan

On March 30, 2005, gardai recovered human body parts from the Royal Canal at Ballybough Bridge in Dublin. The victim’s head was missing. He was eventually identified as Farah Swaleh Noor, a Kenyan national with a history of violence against women. Kathleen Mulhall had left her husband for him. Her daughters, Charlotte and Linda, were convicted respectively with murder and manslaughter of their mother’s boyfriend. Kathleen, who fled to the UK, was later tracked down and convicted of concealing evidence. The case sparked an intense media frenzy, fuelled by lurid details of the killing that emerged during the trial. Charlotte, who was 22 at the time, and Linda, who was 30, had been drinking with their mother and Farah earlier that day. They killed him at Kathleen’s flat at Richmond Cottages in Summerhill, claiming he came on to Linda. They dismembered his body, bagged the parts and dumped them in the canal. Afterwards, Kathleen and her daughters cleaned up the evidence and buried Farah’s severed head in a park in Tallaght. Charlotte and Linda joined the ranks of Ireland’s most notorious killers, known as the Scissor Sisters. However, Christy Mangan, the lead investigator, saw in Linda a woman who had been dealt a terrible hand in life. In an extract from his new book, Cracking the Case: Inside the Mind of a Top Garda, the retired chief superintendent describes how the eldest Mulhall sister provided a crucial breakthrough just as the investigation seemed to have run into the ground. Mangan and his team had arrested Kathleen Mulhall, her husband John, and daughters Linda and Charlotte. They admitted nothing and all four were released without charge. The case appeared to have hit a dead end. Then in August 2005, John Mulhall suggested that Mangan come to the family home in Tallaght to speak to Linda, resulting in the confession that cracked case...