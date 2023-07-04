'Let there be the fullest accountability' President Michael D Higgins comments on RTE

President Michael D Higgins has said revelations about secret payments at RTÉ have been damaging. Speaking to reporters at Ictu's biennial conference in Kilkenny, he said “public service broadcasting is crucial” but that it would be unfair of him to comment before any reviews have been completed.

“I know nothing about any of these deals. It would be very unfair [for him to comment]. Let there be process. Again, like I have been saying about everything, let there be the fullest accountability,” he said. “We all have to move on to get to a better place. Look at the good things that are happening for example.” He referred to public service broadcasting developments including short films involving TG4.