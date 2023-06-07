Leaving Cert English Paper 1 (higher level) analysis by teacher Clodagh Havel

If Leaving Cert students were expecting the very topical issue in education of artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT to pop in in this year’s exams, English higher level candidates weren’t left waiting. It was among the issues on well received Paper 1, which covers composition and comprehension. Teacher Clodagh Havel of the Institute of Education, Dublin described it overall as a “ fair paper with well-chosen and well-balanced texts that reflects the lives of today’s Leaving Cert students. Read more on: Leaving Cert English Paper 1 (higher): ChatGPT among topics on paper with “its finger on the pulse”