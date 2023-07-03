Interview with David Walsh, a student at St Michael’s College.

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18), former students at the Ballsbridge school, were on a post-exams holiday with a group of friends when tragedy struck at the weekend.

The two teens had travelled to Ios with friends late last week. Mr O’Donnell (18) is understood to have gone missing on Friday and his body was later found by a cliff. Just hours after his death was confirmed yesterday, the tragedy was compounded when news emerged of the death of his classmate, Mr Wall.

Principal of St Michael’s College, Tim Kelleher, said a book of condolence will be open a the school from today and he expects that many past and present pupils and their families will pay tribute to the young men.