An inquiry into the response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland is to be set up this year, the Taoiseach has said. Leo Varadkar said he wants to ensure that the terms of reference are right so it “doesn’t stray into all sorts of things” like he said the UK’s Covid-19 inquiry has done. In January, Mr Varadkar said he wanted an inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic “up and running” this year.