Irish Cancer Society - #LeaveOurLeave

The Irish Cancer Society has launched a new video campaign that highlights the plight of women who are diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy. The ‘Leave our Leave’ video campaign launched in Leinster House today. It sees the Irish Cancer Society calling on Government to change current legislation that prevents women from deferring their maternity leave while they are being treated and recovering from cancer. The legislation that covers this issue is the Maternity Protection Act 2004 and it stipulates that anyone who is diagnosed with cancer or any other serious illness during pregnancy must use their maternity leave to cover their treatment. The only way maternity leave can be postponed is in the case of a child being hospitalised. This unfair legislative anomaly affects approximately 60* women each year and only emerges once they try to pause their maternity leave while they are being treated for cancer. The ‘Leave our Leave’ campaign seeks immediate legislative changes so that no one in the future will face the injustice of forfeiting their leave while they go through grueling treatment. Created by Persuasion, the campaign video features mothers Mary Canavan, Emma McGuinness and Erica Tierney telling their stories of what it's like to be diagnosed with cancer when pregnant or on maternity leave. They describe what it feels like for a new mum to be taken away from her baby for life saving treatment while her family have to care for both of them.