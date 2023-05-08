Ireland's 7-day weather forecast

Home > Videos Ireland's 7-day weather forecastIreland's 7-day weather forecast Darragh KellyToday at 08:10Ireland's 7-day weather forecast Popular VideosMoreBruce Springsteen sings 'Hometown' in Kildare pubPoll Analysis - Mary Lou and Fine Gael take a hit in latest Ireland's Thinks pollAt least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police Latest VideosOPPENHEIMER - New TrailerInterview with man who used to work as a Butler for the Queen and Duke of EdinburghLionel Richie gears up for coronation concertNicole Scherzinger 'feels like a Disney princess' ahead of coronation concertIn Pics: CTSFO respond to reports of man with gun in Belfast HotelAndrea Bocelli speaks to the press before his coronation concert performanceRolling out the Turquoise Carpet: Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023King Charles Spaniels at the coronation of King CharlesHead of anti-monarchy protesters says arrests ‘direct attack on our democracy’Miss Piggy and Tom Cruise star at coronation concertShow more Top StoriesHealth FeaturesAsk Allison: My mother-in-law has cancer but won’t ask the doctor for a prognosis. I’m worried my wife will be run raggedEntertainment'It was a controversy the lads didn't need' - RTÉ Eurovision boss on parting ways with creative directorPoliticsSecret memo warns of €1bn hit to tourism spend as refugee crisis heaps pressure on hotel spaceCrimeMan arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Sligo was known to the deceased Latest NewsMoreVideos OPPENHEIMER - New Trailer09:19Irish News Hostage drama as armed police swoop on Belfast hotel following reports of ‘man with gun’08:55Videos Interview with man who used to work as a Butler for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh08:51Videos Lionel Richie gears up for coronation concert08:51Videos Nicole Scherzinger 'feels like a Disney princess' ahead of coronation concert08:50Videos In Pics: CTSFO respond to reports of man with gun in Belfast Hotel08:50Videos Andrea Bocelli speaks to the press before his coronation concert performance08:49Videos Rolling out the Turquoise Carpet: Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 202308:45Premier League Erik ten Hag backs David De Gea after costly mistake at West Ham08:38Irish News Irish weather: Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties as widespread rain expected08:35