Home > Videos Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September)Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September) Darragh KellyToday at 08:55Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September) Popular VideosMore‘Celebration has turned to devastating grief’ – Principals express loss after tragic road accident in TipperaryWill Ferrell gets a pie in the face during Temple Bar visit‘It’s like having America in the Aviva’ – Flyovers and ‘beer snakes’ among scenes at Dublin stadium Latest VideosIreland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September)On This Day In History - August 29thHundreds protest in Madrid as suspended Spanish football federation chief’s mother reportedly goes on hunger strikeDonald Trump to stand trial next year over bid to overturn election result What are my rights if my flight is cancelled?What are my rights if baggage is lost or delayed? Shocking footage of a flight to Mallorca being hit by turbulence during a powerful stormSee all the glamour in Kerry at Ladies day in KillarneyModel railway expert calls for children to learn about Ireland's fascinating train historyVogue Williams’ €1.29m Howth home goes sale agreedShow more Top StoriesOpinionFionnán Sheahan: Battle lines are redrawn – 10 key things to watch out for on new election mapWeddings‘I wore black to my wedding’: the brides who ditched the traditional white dressIrish NewsLatest | Airport chaos leaves Irish passengers facing further cancellations and delaysPersonal FinanceCentral Bank accused of ‘foot-dragging’ on new bank rules to address tracker mortgage scandal Latest NewsMoreCourtsWoman (20s) charged in connection with death of Robert Wilkin in Co Donegal09:30Irish NewsLatest | Airport chaos leaves Irish passengers facing further cancellations and delays09:18Irish BusinessEir reports 7pc rise in revenues 09:02World NewsLatest | Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Storm Idalia's expected landfall09:01VideosIreland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September)08:55GolfDonald Trump’s latest triumph begs the question: Why do world leaders make such good golfers?08:55MusicAdele reveals she collapsed backstage at Las Vegas residency over a spinal condition08:50Premier LeagueManchester United eye Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to solve their central midfield crisis08:50Irish BusinessDalata sees earnings and revenues rise following ‘record’ performance08:40OpinionFionnán Sheahan: Battle lines are redrawn – 10 key things to watch out for on new election map08:30