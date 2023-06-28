Ireland World Cup squad: Star trio miss out as Vera Pauw reveals her hand

Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell have lost their respective World Cup fitness battles after Ireland boss Vera Pauw cut the defensive duo from the 23-woman squad who will travel to the country’s first World Cup next month. And in another pair of shocks, Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan and Birmingham utility player Jamie Finn, who was heavily involved in the qualification effort, also miss out, albeit the latter does feature in the three-woman stand-by list. That trio also features a FOURTH goalkeeper, Sophie Whitehouse. Mannion returned to Manchester United’s training ground in Carrington this week and had posted a picture of an Aer Lingus plane on social media, but it seems she will have to wait for her first competitive appearance in green. Footage courtesy of the FAI.