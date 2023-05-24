Introducing the new BMW i5. For the first time, this eight generation 5 Series is digital, dynamic and with all-electric drive. This new edition has a distinctive design; a clean and modern reinterpretation of the characteristic 5 Series look. On the inside, interior technology is the focus, with BMW Curved Display for an advanced, driver-focused cockpit experience. Other interior touches include a redesigned steering wheel, optional BMW Interaction Bar and for the first time on a BMW, a completely vegan interior.