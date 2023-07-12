Interview with the new director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst

The new director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst has said that he doesn’t “see the logic” in the assertion from Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly that payments made to him tied to a Renault deal are separate from his RTÉ pay. Mr Bakhurst said that because RTÉ paid Tubridy the €150,000 agreed in a ‘tri-partite deal’ with Renault, it “should be seen as part of his pay package” from the national broadcaster. This directly contradicts the assertion of Noel Kelly and Tubridy, who say the deal was struck as a commercial agreement for Ryan to do more live appearances for Renault and constituted a “totally separate agreement,” according to Mr Kelly.