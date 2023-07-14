Interview with former workers at Tara Mines

Some workers at Tara Mines were told they could finish-up at lunchtime yesterday, as the company’s operations will enter into care and maintenance from tomorrow. Swedish owner Boliden announced that it intended to put the Meath operation into care and maintenance, and temporarily lay off 650 workers last month. It blamed a decline in the price of zinc, rising energy costs and high levels of inflation. The three unions representing workers at the mines have voted to accept proposals brokered by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in relation to the temporary lay-offs at the facility. Under the agreement, the approximately 650 affected workers will get a weekly retainer of €65 per week on top of state benefits. At least 40 employees will be retained to carry out care and maintenance work at the zinc mine in Navan following the closure. Boliden has given no indication when the mine might reopen.