International Rugby Experience - Limerick

Chosen for their expertise in digital experiences, OMM played a key role in transforming world-renowned Níall McLaughlin’s architectural masterpiece into a set of experiences that is just as unique on the inside as it appears on the outside. The International Rugby Experience is a six-story iconic building located in the heart of Limerick. It explores the five core pillars of rugby through film, interaction and immersion. Over the last 2 years OMM have been working through the colossal task of the creative and development of all the experiences throughout this amazing building. “One of the first of its kind in the world”. Paul O’Connell, International Rugby Experience Chairperson