Inter Milan coach says his players can hold their heads high

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi felt his team could hold their heads high despite their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League final. Inzaghi said: “We do have regrets because defeat is the worst thing in sport but at the same time, I have to congratulate my lads. “They are very sad, disappointed, but they must be proud of their campaign and the final they played. We didn’t deserve to lose but we played against a top team."