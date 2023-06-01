Injured person pulled from the water at Vico Baths in Dublin

An injured person was pulled from the water during a helicopter rescue operation in Dublin yesterday. The operation was launched after the person fell into the water at Vico Baths in Dalkey. The Dublin based Coast Guard and the Dún Laoghaire coast guard were tasked to the scene. Rescue 116, the national ambulance service and gardaí also attended the incident. After initial assessment by the Coast Guard, Rescue 116 was tasked to evacuate the casualty from the water. The person was winched aboard and brought to Shanganagh football pitches, where another Coast Guard team had secured a landing zone for arrival. The person was transferred to hospital by waiting ambulance where their condition is not thought to be life-threatening.