Indo World Cup Daily: World Cup debut will increase expectation for more major tournaments - Marie Hourihan

Former Ireland goalkeeper Marie Hourihan believes there will be an increased expectation for Ireland to qualify for future major tournaments after their debut Women's World Cup. Ireland's 2-1 defeat to Canada yesterday means their involvement in Australia will end after Monday's final group game against Nigeria. Hourihan, who was announced earlier this week as the first full-time manager of Stoke City women, also believes that Katie McCabe's historic World Cup goal was no fluke. She spoke with Sinéad Kissane on Indo World Cup Daily on the regrets Ireland may have after two defeats.