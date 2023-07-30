Indo World Cup Daily: Is Vera Pauw being left in the lurch by the FAI?

Vera Pauw could be facing into her final game as Ireland manager with a growing uncertainty about her future on the eve of Ireland's final World Cup game against Nigeria. Talks appear to have stalled between her and the FAI about a contract extension with Ireland's first-ever Women's World Cup coming to an end on Monday. Dave Kelly was at Pauw's final press conference in Brisbane before tomorrow's game and he spoke about a growing inevitability with Sinéad Kissane on Indo World Cup Daily.