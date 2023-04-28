I’m quite happy where I am: Gareth Bale turns down chance to play for Wrexham

Gareth Bale has turned down the chance to come out of retirement and play for Hollywood-owned Wrexham. Former Wales captain Bale was offered the opportunity to play for the Welsh club by actors and co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their promotion to the English Football League last weekend. McElhenney wrote on Twitter: “Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”