'I'm Not Here To Hurt You - The Story Of Ireland's Most Polite Bank Robber' Promo

The Irish Independent has launched a new five-part podcast on John O’Hegarty who became Ireland’s ‘polite bank robber’. In life most of us will have at least one moment that can be a turning point. It could be a decision or incident that at its most intense can make or break us. John O’Hegarty had an extreme version of that experience. It broke him. “It's like a crack emerged. I just floated away,” he says on a new podcast ‘I’m Not Here To Hurt You’. What happened next is scarcely believable. A man destined for great things in academia went on to raid 16 Dublin banks.