‘I love my son but I’m scared of him… we are prisoners in our own home’ – mother of severely autistic boy (9) who needs urgent care

Audrey Dore-Geraghty loves her nine-year-old son Harrison, but she is also frightened of him. He is severely autistic, as well as potentially schizophrenic, and is so unmanageable right now that the Wexford-based family is in “crisis”, according to his mother. This follows years of “systematic neglect” by the health services. Ms Dore-Geraghty says her family is at “breaking point”, with no State support to deal with her increasingly volatile son. His behaviour is so violent that the mother of three is presently staying elsewhere with her younger children, while her husband and his father remain with Harrison in the family home. The couple hope his behaviour stabilises to the point where the family all feel safe to sleep under the same roof again soon. But unless he receives the urgent help he needs, she believes his future is bleak.