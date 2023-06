‘I am making my mother very proud of me’ – emotional scenes at bocce as Irish crowd roar on Special Olympics team

Bocce champion Eoin Daly embraced his sister as he claimed gold in bocce at the Berlin Special Olympics.

Bocce, one of the most popular sports at the Games is similar to bowls but played on a shorter and narrower green.

In an emotional scene with a big Irish crowd backing him, Kildare’s Eoin insisted “I deserved it” after the comprehensive win.