Hundreds attend Strabane vigil for three family members killed in Co Tyrone road collision

A vigil has been held in Strabane for three family members who were killed in a road collision in Co Tyrone. The victims from Strabane – named locally as brother and sister Dan McKane and Christine McKane along with their aunt Julia McSorley – died when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Aughnacloy early on Thursday morning. Emergency services attended the scene and four members of the family were taken to hospital. They had been travelling home after attending a funeral in London. The vigil took place at Our Lady’s Grotto in Strabane, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families.