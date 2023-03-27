Humza Yousaf wins SNP leadership race and will be Scotland's new First Minister
Andy Wasley
Humza Yousaf has taken the reins of the SNP in a transfer of power that will be welcomed by the party’s upper echelons.
Mr Yousaf was backed by the majority of the cabinet, ministers and MSPs to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, a position for which he had repeatedly been tipped in recent years.
Throughout the campaign, he was described as the continuity candidate – a label he simultaneously shied away from and embraced.
The 37-year-old’s decision to run came after “careful consideration” of the impact it will have on his family, a fear that was borne out after two people were charged in relation to abuse he and his family suffered.