Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien uses 130-year-old sword to cut ribbon on new social houses in Swords

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien opens 28 new social homes in Swords in Dublin, with a sword presented to him by the Hon. Rory Guinness, Chairman of the Iveagh Trust, and Cathaoirleach of Fingal County Council, Cllr Howard Mahony.