Homeowner becomes TikTok star with new build converted into Gothic castle

An American woman who transformed her new-build house into a “Gothic castle” complete with “vampire bedroom”, dark walls and “haunted” furniture, has said her unique home is something she has “always dreamt about” and makes her feel like she’s been “transported to an old vampire novel”. Lauren Kenner, 32, a brand manager in the video game industry, moved into a modern house in Jacksonville, Florida, with her husband, Brandon, a 33-year-old artist, in April 2022 and quickly began sourcing furniture that she felt had a “haunted presence” and painting the walls dark colours to “feel like (she is) not in modern society”.