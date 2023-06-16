Home Secretary lays wreath to three killed in deadly city rampage
The Home Secretary has visited Nottingham to pay her respects to two students and a school caretaker who were killed in a deadly knife and van rampage in the city. Suella Braverman joined Nottinghamshire’s Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry to add her own floral tribute to the collection outside Nottingham’s Council House on Thursday – writing a personal message to the victims’ families saying: “We are with you.”