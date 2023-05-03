Home Office minister says police in Buckingham Palace arrest did 'great thing' for the UK
A Home Office minister has praised the 'fantastic piece of policing' that saw a man arrested after allegedly throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. The suspect was detained at about 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the palace’s gates in central London and threw a number of items, the Metropolitan Police said. He is being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a knife was found, the force said.