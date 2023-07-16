Holidaymakers shocked to find a 'view to die for' from their balcony

A British family booked what they thought was a reasonably cheap holiday home online, in the English village of Coniston. Upon arrival they discovered that the home had a view "to die for." The video shows the balcony view, which looks out upon a graveyard, a peculiarity not mentioned on the site or apparent from the photos when the family made the booking. “They crop the photos nicely,” the person filming the video says. The surprising view was shared and viewed millions of times on social media. The holidaymakers admit they enjoyed the peace and quiet, but not everyone online shared that opinion.