Hikers warned to stay away from Icelandic volcano after it begins erupting

A volcano in southwestern Iceland began erupting on Monday following heightened seismic activity in the area, 11 months after its last eruption officially ended. The eruption is in an uninhabited valley near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30km southwest of the capital, Reykjavik. Hikers have been warned to stay away from the area. The area, known broadly as Fagradalsfjall volcano, has erupted twice in the last two years without causing damage or disruptions to flights, despite being near Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub.