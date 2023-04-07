Heroin addict turned neuroscientist teaches students psychological techniques he wishes he had growing up

Former heroin addict of 15 years, Brian Pennie, has created a program to help students in vulnerable areas.

Dr of neuroscience Brian Pennie is working to give students mental health techniques that he wishes he had growing up.

The mentorship program is targeted at, what Brian calls, "high-risk areas for trauma and low socio-economic status".

Brian's goal is to sprinkle "seeds of hope" in areas where people can fall victim to drug problems and crime.

"What I'm trying to do is to help these kids understand that there's another way, other routes to go in life. But first and foremost, it has to come from the inside. If you can navigate your internal world a lot better, your outer world is much easier to navigate."

Brian is a former heroin user, who came close to dying several times. Brian Pennie has since become a doctor of neuroscience and is currently lecturing in Dublin's Trinity college.