Helen McEntee pledges €1.2million to safety cameras in Ireland

Justice minister Helen McEntee has said the use of speed detection cameras operating on Irish roads is to increase by 20pc.

An additional €1.2 million is to be allocated for GoSafe vans, which provide and operate safety cameras in Ireland.

The funding will increase monitoring hours by the GoSafe cameras by an extra 1,500 hours per month until the end of this year.

The minister, speaking to media in Co Meath, said the move will bring the number of GoSafe hours up to 9,000 per month.