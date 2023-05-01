Heavy police presence divides transgender protest in London
Hundreds gathered in Hyde Park on Sunday for a monthly protest organised by anti-trans activist Posie Parker. Counter protestors also attended in large numbers, resulting in a handful of scuffles with police, who were out in force following death threats being made against the activist ahead of the protest. It follows a similar protest in Auckland last month, where Posie had to end her tour of New Zealand after being doused in tomato juice by a refugee and trans activist.