Dog Handler, Garda Alan Cummins and Roxy have some top tips for dog owners to keep them feeling bright eyed and bushy tailed during this week's spell of warm weather. Roxy is an eight year old Belgian Malinois and began her training at about 18 months old when she was rescued by the Garda Dog Unit. She has been an operational Garda Dog since July 2017 and when not on duty she lives with her handler, Garda Cummins.