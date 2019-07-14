WATCH: Over 100 Kate Bush lookalikes gather in Dublin to re-enact 'Wuthering Heights' video

OVER 100 Kate Bush fanatics descended on Dublin's Fairview Park for a dramatic group re-enactment of the singer's iconic 'Wuthering Heights' video dance routine.

A curious crowd watched as the eclectic group of lookalikes performed their choreographed dance three times - and on the final go, the audience was asked to join in for an encore of the 1978 hit.

'The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever' is a dedicated event for those who want to pay homage to the star by donning their own red dresses and brunette wigs to dramatically re-enact the quirky music video.

The event, now in its third year, collects a €5 registration fee from participants and asks for donations to raise funds for domestic violence service Women's Aid.

The performance is run by a small group of volunteers, and co-organiser Sinead Keane said their gathering is growing every year.

"What's really amazing is people are coming back every year and knowing the dance," she said.

"We're building a real, brilliant community of people."

The Dublin gathering was one of 31 performances that took place around the world on Saturday to honour the iconic music video.

The annual event was inspired by a 2013 ensemble of 300 Kate Bush impersonators in Brighton.

"There's a curiosity and an appeal about Kate Bush - she's a bit of an enigma," co-organiser Joey Kavanagh told Independent.ie.

"There's something about the song that seems to have an enduring appeal."

