Harry Styles bids 'Slán leat' as Slane concert draws to an end

Home > Videos Harry Styles bids 'Slán leat' as Slane concert draws to an endHarry Styles bids 'Slán leat' as Slane concert draws to an endEllen CoyneToday at 12:45Harry Styles bids 'Slán leat' as Slane concert draws to an end Popular VideosMoreFour children, including an 11-month-old baby, have been found alive in Amazon jungle 40 days after plane crash80,000 Harry Styles fans descend on Slane CastleDramatic moment 3km suspension bridge collapses - for the second time Latest VideosHarry Styles bids 'Slán leat' as Slane concert draws to an endIrish man living in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in his diggerGuardiola: It is an honour to share treble feat with Sir Alex FergusonInter Milan coach says his players can hold their heads highMica Story: Mary O'ReganMica Story: Mary O'ConnorBritish girl stabbed in knife attack can leave hospital soon, officials sayHousing estate’s Pride march will ‘leave a legacy’ for future neighboursSecond man arrested as search for Chloe Mitchell continuesVideo of e-bike scooter speeding along Dublin’s M50 motorway goes viralShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsMelbourne tennis club outlines devastation Irish coach left behindIrish NewsHarry Styles review: King of the castle crowned Slane royaltyCrimeLiam Byrne arrest: how the criminal just got too big for his bootsIrish NewsFormer RTÉ presenter Liz Bonnin hits out at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic Latest NewsMoreVideos Harry Styles bids 'Slán leat' as Slane concert draws to an end12:45Irish News Former RTÉ presenter Liz Bonnin hits out at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic12:44Golf Paul Kimmage: Golf was my harbour, a game of truth and honour. Not anymore.12:39Celebrity News Alan Cumming hopes his involvement will broaden A Strange Loop audiences12:35Entertainment Naomi Watts announces marriage to fellow actor Billy Crudup12:33Irish News Breaking | Four people hospitalised following road traffic collision in Co Kildare12:22Britain Sunak urged to call snap election as Johnson ally predicts return for former British PM12:09Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke the ‘most exciting talent in Irish sport’ after latest master class 11:55Soccer West Ham eager for Declan Rice bidding war as they target lavish fee11:46Celebrity News Naomi Watts announces marriage to fellow actor Billy Crudup11:25