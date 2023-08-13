Harry plays in polo match raising money for HIV in Diana’s honour

Harry has played in a polo match in aid of disadvantaged young people affected by HIV/Aids, a move he said was in honour of his mother. Harry saddled up to take part in the sporting event for his charity Sentebale in Singapore on Saturday, with money raised used to support the organisation’s clubs and camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. He played on the Royal Salute Sentebale team against a Singapore Polo Club team captained by the charity’s ambassador and his long-time friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras. Both the duke and Figueras scored as the match ended 7-7. Sentebale was founded by the duke and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help the most vulnerable children and young people in southern Africa receive support to lead healthy and productive lives. Harry said: “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world.