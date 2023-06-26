Greek entrant using Eurovision platform to tackle mental health stigma

Greek Eurovision entrant Victor Vernicos has hailed British music stars Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi as personal inspirations to him. The singer, who aged 16 is the youngest act to ever represent his country at the contest, will compete in the second semi-final on Thursday in a bid to reach Saturday’s grand final. His slow-burning pop song, What They Say, was written when he was 13 and tackles the anxiety he experienced when faced with the choice of committing to a career and life in music.