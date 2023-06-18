Greece v Ireland post-match reaction

Home > Videos Greece v Ireland post-match reactionGreece v Ireland post-match reactionMick CarolanToday at 10:42Greece v Ireland post-match reaction Popular VideosMoreVideo of e-scooter speeding along Dublin’s M50 motorway goes viral‘You’re a legend’ – Christy Dignam fans sing emotional final farewell to Aslan singerBrendan Courtney: What Pride means to me Latest VideosGreece v Ireland post-match reactionUS Open : 'I feel pretty good' says Rory McIlroy as he ends the day one stroke behind leadBuildings flooded as Tralee hit by monsoon-like rain over weekendOn This Day in History - June 18thOn This Day in History - June 17thWilliam smiles with his children in photo to mark Father’s Day‘You’re a legend’ – Christy Dignam fans sing emotional final farewell to Aslan singerChristy Dignam gets massive local send-off from the people of FinglasMalcolm MacArthur: The brutal murders and 'GUBU' scandal that rocked the nation_duplicatedDil Wickremasinghe: What Pride means to meShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsGardaí investigate alleged sexual assault of resident with intellectual disability in private nursing homeSex & RelationshipsDear Mary: We’ve never consummated our 21-year marriage — I’m just an ATM to my husband Irish NewsFear and loathing in Fine Gael: Leo Varadkar isn’t overly worried about TDs briefing against him, but he’s not ignoring it eitherCrimeRussian hackers breach Irish regulator’s defences to steal confidential data Latest NewsMoreVideos Greece v Ireland post-match reaction10:42Golf Leona Maguire just two off the pace as she chases second LPGA title10:25Videos US Open : 'I feel pretty good' says Rory McIlroy as he ends the day one stroke behind lead10:08Videos Buildings flooded as Tralee hit by monsoon-like rain over weekend10:06Irish News LATEST | Irish weather: Status Yellow warning in place for most counties as thunderstorms continue09:41Videos On This Day in History - June 18th09:12Videos On This Day in History - June 17th09:11Celebrity News Sugababes ‘making up’ for lack of female headline acts at Isle of Wight09:05Videos William smiles with his children in photo to mark Father’s Day09:02Irish News ‘I can’t fix my relationship with my father’ — Mario Rosenstock on finally being at peace with estrangement08:30