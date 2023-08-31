Girl, three, dies in crash in Co Laois

A three-year-old girl has died after a crash in Co Laois. The collision involving a car and pedestrian happened in Cosby Avenue, Fairgreen, Portlaoise at about 1.15pm on Wednesday. The youngster was taken to Midland Regional Hospital but later pronounced dead. The scene in Cosby Avenue remained sealed off on Wednesday evening pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.