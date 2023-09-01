Gardaí make urgent safety appeal to road users following fifth fatality this week

Gardaí are appealing to road users to “check and check again” after a young male was tragically killed in Dublin city centre overnight, bringing the total number of fatalities on Irish roads this year to 126.

It marks the fifth fatality this week, following the death of a three-year-old toddler in Tipperary and separately the death of parents Bridget and Thomas O’Reilly and their grandson Tom, who died in Cashel on Tuesday, leaving a family of 10 orphaned.

Superintendent Tom Murphy, attached to the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau made the public safety appeal outside the Garda HQ in Phoenix Park this Friday afternoon.

“There have been 25 deaths in August alone. Everyone has a part to play in reducing that figure. Help us to reduce the fatalities on Irish roads,” Supt Murphy stressed.

He pleaded with vehicle operators to check for items that may make them fail their NCT such as tyres, wiper blades and lighting and asked pedestrians to “double check” when crossing the road.

So far this year there have been 116 fatal road traffic collisions in Ireland, resulting in 126 deaths. This figure includes 44 motorists, 30 passengers, 29 pedestrians, 17 motorcyclists and three cyclists. It also includes three e-scooter users.

When quizzed about the increase of road traffic accidents involving largely “silent” e-scooters in towns and city streets, Supt Murphy informed that legislation under the Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023, is currently being finalised in the European Union.

“We expect to have regulations signed off by November this year, in relation to the legal use of e-scooters here in Ireland,” he added.

Supt Murphy also stressed that An Garda Síochána have conducted a speed limit review in a bid to tackle the high incidence of road accidents and deaths, with the review before Government at the moment.

In its fatalities report of the first eight months of the year, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) found that deaths on Irish roads are the highest they have been for six years and that fatalities this year have increased by 24 deaths when compared to the same period for 2022.

A quarter of fatalities were aged 16-25 years and close to half (47 per cent) of the total number of deaths occurred between Friday and Sunday. When asked what has changed this year in comparison to others, Supt Murphy said mobile phones and social media have “played their part” in adding to the increase in road accidents.

He alluded to the need to be connected: “Can I just ask. You have a responsibility when you are driving. Disconnect yourself from everything else.”

People working in driving for a living have a responsibility as well, he said, adding that you don’t have to be on your devices while on the road.

“There is a connection there with that. Disconnect yourself when driving, walking or cycling and concentrate on what you are doing,” Supt Murphy appealed.