Gardaí assist local Spanish police as they probe murder of Irish mum-of-two in Salou

Gardaí are assisting local police investigating the murder of an Irish woman in the Spanish holiday resort of Salou. The victim, a 36-year-old who is understood to be a mother-of-two, was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia in the town at 9.30pm on Sunday. Her 30-year-old partner was discovered beside her with self-inflicted injuries to his hand. He was initially treated in hospital before being arrested on suspicion of murder.