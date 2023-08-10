Garda gets trad session going with talented trio in Mullingar

A video has been posted online showing a Local Community Garda enjoying music from three young trad performers.

The clip was posted on social media amid this year's Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar.

Garda Info wrote: "Local Community Garda, Paul Martin got the seisiún going among this talented trad trio in Mullingar last night. "The Fleadh Cheoil has been taking place in the town since Sunday and will see more than 500,000 come together to celebrate traditional Irish music."