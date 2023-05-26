Gambling addiction diagnosis reduced Ivan Toney’s suspension

Ivan Toney’s ban for repeated betting breaches was reduced after it was revealed he has been diagnosed with a gambling addiction. The written reasons for the eight-month betting ban imposed on the Brentford forward were published on Friday and it found Toney had bet on himself to score in addition to betting on his own club to lose during a four-year period. It did state, however, that: “There is no evidence that Mr Toney did or was even in a position to influence his own team to lose when he placed bets against them winning – he was not in the squad or eligible to play at the time.” Toney was charged with 262 betting offences in November and was last week banned from all football activity until January 17 after he admitted 232 breaches. An independent regulatory commission imposed Toney’s sanctions, which included a £50,000 fine, following a personal hearing and he is not able to train with club side Brentford until September 17. Psychiatrist Dr Philip Hopley attended Toney’s personal hearing and diagnosed that Toney has a gambling addiction.