GAA in rural Ireland and concussion a focus of new Irish film Lakelands

Home > Videos GAA in rural Ireland and concussion a focus of new Irish film LakelandsGAA in rural Ireland and concussion a focus of new Irish film LakelandsToday at 15:28Trailer for new Irish film Lakelands in cinemas May 5th. Popular VideosMoreSimple Suppers: How to make an air fryer brunch burgerSenator Eileen Flynn shares personal experience of traveller racism after being refused by taxi driverDonald Trump: ‘This woman is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen in our country’ Latest VideosJapan’s western prefecture Ishikawa hit by magnitude 6.5 earthquakeReturn to Seoul: Official TrailerGAA in rural Ireland and concussion a focus of new Irish film LakelandsMunster receive injury boost ahead of URC quarter final against Glasgow‘I have never been cool but that’s what I think is cool,’ Ed Sheeran tells Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ’s Late Late showWatch: Remember the time Enda Kenny air-guitared along to Bruce SpringsteenOn May the fourth ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of FameLeinster Rugby team to face SharksSports News In 90 SecondsCast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8’ light Empire State Building in the colours of the rainbowShow more Top StoriesLifeModern Morals: I’m sick of going away with my in-laws, why do I have to spend every holiday with them?Television11 wildcard presenters RTÉ could opt for to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late ShowIrish News‘I wouldn’t go to the back door to see it’ – Irish politicians have their say on coronation of Britain’s King CharlesCrimeBREAKING | Ger Dundon sentenced to 15 years in prison over blackmail plot where he ‘threatened to shoot two dudes in the head’ Latest NewsMoreSix Nations Confirmed: Ireland women’s head coach Greg McWilliams leaves role with immediate effect16:35Crime BREAKING | Ger Dundon sentenced to 15 years in prison over blackmail plot where he ‘threatened to shoot two dudes in the head’16:35Asia-Pacific Japan’s western prefecture Ishikawa hit by magnitude 6.5 earthquake16:24Legal Advice 5 things to consider before you make your will16:21Celebrity News Glen Matlock struggles with rhyme for King in new version of God Save The Queen16:20World News Sculptor creates tiny crown in the eye of a needle as coronation tribute16:15Irish News Pay talks must make up the shortfall between wages and inflation for the country’s 340,000 public servants, says union leader 16:03United Rugby Championship Ruaidhri O’Connor: Leinster’s vulnerability offers chink of light to URC rivals – but can they take advantage?15:58Celebrity Features Loves yoga, hates confrontation, drives an Aston Martin...and talks to plants: King Charles, the man behind the crown15:57Hurling Alex Considine in from the off for Dublin while key Wexford trio are named to start in crucial clash15:55